On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 9:49 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, died Thursday, his agent said. He was 78.

Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg, agent Helmut Berger wrote on his management company’s website.

Berger was born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29, 1944. In 1964, he worked...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, died Thursday, his agent said. He was 78.

Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg, agent Helmut Berger wrote on his management company’s website.

Berger was born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29, 1944. In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti’s “The Damned,” “Ludwig” and “Conversation Piece.”

Berger’s credits also included appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis,” Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray,” and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

After a string of health problems, Berger announced the end of his acting career in November 2019.

Berger’s agent said that “he enjoyed his motto ‘La Dolce Vita’ to the full all his life.” He quoted Berger as saying many years ago: “I have lived three lives, and in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!”

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: Space Force -...
5|24 Get AI Literate: Know What it Can Do...
5|24 Bring Your Video Vision to Life with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories