On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

CANNES PHOTOS: Festival gets into full swing on Day 2 with Hawke, McQueen, ‘Monster’ and more Depp

The Associated Press
May 17, 2023 7:42 pm
< a min read
      

CANNES, France (AP) — Ethan Hawke and his “Strange Way of Life” co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in “Strange Way of Life,” a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had...

READ MORE

CANNES, France (AP) — Ethan Hawke and his “Strange Way of Life” co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in “Strange Way of Life,” a Western from Pedro Almodóvar, used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had “no further need for Hollywood.” His “Jeanne du Barry” director and co-star, Maïwenn, posed for photos at a site with the French Riviera as the backdrop.

The site was an early stop for Hawke and his co-stars, and for actor John C. Reilly, who is leading the jury in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

Also Wednesday, director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary “Occupied City,” a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.

By nightfall, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, “Monster,” from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamourous looks from stars like Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and EGOT-winner Viola Davis abounded.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|23 Air Dominance Summit
5|23 Introducing Texas DIR - Protection with...
5|23 The Netskope Unpacking Webinar Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories