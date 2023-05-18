On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
CANNES PHOTOS: Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones fever sweep Cannes on festival’s 3rd day

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 6:04 pm
Indiana Jones fever — and fervent love for its star, Harrison Ford — have swept through the Cannes Film Festival.

Ford and his last film as the whip-cracking explorer held the spotlight Wednesday with a premiere that provided equal parts glamour and emotion. Ford walked the red carpet before the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” with wife Calista Flockhart before entering a packed theater with adoring fans.

An honorary Palme d’Or awaited Ford, who was clearly emotional after a clip reel of his career highlights was played.

“I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” he told the crowd.

It was a noticeable shift from the festival’s early days, which were dominated by attention on Johnny Depp and his comeback.

Actor Tom Mercier did a handstand at a photo event for the film “Le Regne animal,” surprising co-star Billie Blain and losing his phone from his back pocket while upside down.

Hinata Hiiragi and Soya Kurokawa, child actors in the Hirokazu Kore-eda film “Monster,” beamed as they attended a similar photo call for their film.

The festival runs through May 27.

For more coverage of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

