Heyward to become music director of Mostly Mozart, which will get new name

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 12:01 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathon Heyward will succeed Louis Langrée as music director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Orchestra, which will be given a new and as yet undetermined name by the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old conductor will start a three-year contract in 2024, the performing arts organization said Wednesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathon Heyward will succeed Louis Langrée as music director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Orchestra, which will be given a new and as yet undetermined name by the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old conductor will start a three-year contract in 2024, the performing arts organization said Wednesday.

Founded in 1966, the Mostly Mozart Orchestra has had a reduced presence in Lincoln Center’s summer programming in recent years. Lincoln Center in 1996 cut the Mostly Mozart schedule from seven weeks to four. The orchestra gave 15 performances last summer. There are 14 scheduled this summer, including 12 in renovated David Geffen Hall.

Heyward will work with Shanta Thake, Lincoln Center’s chief artistic officer, to integrate the orchestra into the larger Summer for the City festival.

Langrée, 62, is entering his last summer as music director, a position he assumed in 2003. He replaced Gerard Schwarz, who had been music director since 1984.

Heyward becomes music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2023-24.

