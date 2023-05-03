Today in Entertainment History: Dollywood opened

On May 3, 1937, Margaret Mitchell won a Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone With The Wind.” In 1968, The Beach Boys began a U.S. tour that featured the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. For the most part, audiences were turned off by the Maharishi’s lectures, so half of the tour dates were canceled. In 1969, Jimi Hendrix was arrested at Toronto International Airport for possession of narcotics. He was released on $10,000 bail. In 1971, Grand... READ MORE

On May 3, 1937, Margaret Mitchell won a Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone With The Wind.”

In 1968, The Beach Boys began a U.S. tour that featured the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. For the most part, audiences were turned off by the Maharishi’s lectures, so half of the tour dates were canceled.

In 1969, Jimi Hendrix was arrested at Toronto International Airport for possession of narcotics. He was released on $10,000 bail.

In 1971, Grand Funk Railroad agreed to meet with reporters, despite their previously rocky relationship with the press. The band’s manager invited 150 reporters, but only six showed up.

In 1976, Paul McCartney performed his first U.S. concert in ten years when he opened his “Wings Over America” tour.

In 1978, the movie “FM” premiered in Los Angeles. More people bought the soundtrack than saw the movie.

In 1986, Dolly Parton opened Dollywood Amusement Park near Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In 1988, Madonna debuted on Broadway in “Speed the Plow.” She received mixed reviews.

In 1991, the last episode of “Dallas” aired on CBS.

In 2002, the movie “Spider-Man” opened.

In 2003, “Friends” star Matt LeBlanc married Melissa McKnight in Hawaii after five years of engagement. They split after three years of marriage.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Frankie Valli is 89. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 77. Singer Mary Hopkin is 73. Singer Christopher Cross is 72. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 66. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 64. Country singer Shane Minor is 55. Actor Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Office”) is 55. Actor Bobby Cannavale (ka-nuh-VAL’-ee) (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″Nurse Jackie”) is 53. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 52. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 52. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 48. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 48. Actor Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 48. Actor Dule’ (doo-LAY’) Hill (“Psych,” ″The West Wing”) is 48. Country singer Eric Church is 46. Actor Tanya Wright (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 45. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 39. Singer Michael Kiwanuka (kee-wah-NOO’-kah) is 36. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 28. Rapper Desiigner is 26.

