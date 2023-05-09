Today in Entertainment History: “Free Bird” first performed

On May 9, 1965, Bob Dylan played the first of two sold-out performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Both shows had sold out in less than four hours. Donovan and The Beatles were in the audience for opening night. In 1970, Lynyrd Skynyrd first performed “Free Bird” in public, at the grand opening of the Jacksonville Art Museum in Jacksonville, Florida. In 1978, singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes fell off the stage... READ MORE

On May 9, 1965, Bob Dylan played the first of two sold-out performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Both shows had sold out in less than four hours. Donovan and The Beatles were in the audience for opening night.

In 1970, Lynyrd Skynyrd first performed “Free Bird” in public, at the grand opening of the Jacksonville Art Museum in Jacksonville, Florida.

In 1978, singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes fell off the stage during a concert in England and broke his leg.

In 1989, country singer Keith Whitley was found dead at his Nashville-area home. A coroner ruled he died of an overdose of alcohol. He was 33.

In 1990, singer Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor refused to appear with comedian Andrew Dice Clay on “Saturday Night Live.”

In 1994, singer Willie Nelson was arrested on a misdemeanor drug charge after police in Hewitt, Texas, found the butt of a joint in the ashtray of his Mercedes-Benz.

In 2000, singer Marc Anthony married former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres in Las Vegas. They divorced in 2004.

In 2020, singer Little Richard died of bone cancer at a family home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 87.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 87. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 86. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 86. Singer Tommy Roe is 81. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 79. Actor Candice Bergen is 77. Singer Clint Holmes is 77. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 76. Musician Billy Joel is 74. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 73. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 72. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 70. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 67. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 62. Singer David Gahan (GAHN) of Depeche (deh-PESH’) Mode is 61. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 59. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 52. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (dy-uh-MAN’-toh-POO’-lehs) (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 48. Singer Tamia (tuh-MEE’-ah) is 48. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 46. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Rosario Dawson is 44. Musician Andrew W.K. is 44. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 41. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 38. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 37.

