Today in Entertainment History: “Ishtar” premiered

On May 19, 1958, Ritchie Valens recorded “Come On, Let’s Go,” at his first recording session, in Los Angeles. In 1960, The Drifters recorded “Save The Last Dance For Me” in New York. In 1961, the Everly Brothers launched a new record label named Calliope. In 1976, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones crashed his car north of London. Authorities found drugs in the car, and he later was fined.

On May 19, 1958, Ritchie Valens recorded “Come On, Let’s Go,” at his first recording session, in Los Angeles.

In 1960, The Drifters recorded “Save The Last Dance For Me” in New York.

In 1961, the Everly Brothers launched a new record label named Calliope.

In 1976, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones crashed his car north of London. Authorities found drugs in the car, and he later was fined.

In 1987, the movie “Ishtar,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty, made its premiere. It bombed at the box office.

In 1992, Vice President Dan Quayle criticized “Murphy Brown” because he said the title character mocked the importance of fathers because she was having a baby out of wedlock.

In 1999, the movie “Star Wars: Episode One — The Phantom Menace” opened nationwide. Exactly six years later, “Revenge of the Sith” opened.

In 2019, the final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on HBO.

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 88. Actor James Fox is 84. Actor Nancy Kwan is 84. Musician Pete Townshend is 78. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 72. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 69. Actor Steven Ford is 67. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ″Oz,” ″As the World Turns”) is 63. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 61. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 53. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 51. TV personality Kim Zolciak (ZOHL’-see-ak) Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 45. Singer Shooter Jennings is 44. Comedian Michael Che (CHAY) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 40. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 40. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 37. Singer Sam Smith is 31. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 22.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.