Today in Entertainment History: Lucci broke losing streak

On May 21, 1945, actors Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were married in a three-minute ceremony at a farm in Lucas, Ohio. In 1957, Paul Anka recorded his first single, “Diana,” in New York. In 1959, the musical “Gypsy” opened on Broadway, starring Ethel Merman as Gypsy’s mother, Rose. In 1963, Stevie Wonder recorded “Fingertips, Part Two” live in Chicago during a “Motown Revue.” It became his first number one hit, at age 13.

On May 21, 1945, actors Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were married in a three-minute ceremony at a farm in Lucas, Ohio.

In 1957, Paul Anka recorded his first single, “Diana,” in New York.

In 1959, the musical “Gypsy” opened on Broadway, starring Ethel Merman as Gypsy’s mother, Rose.

In 1963, Stevie Wonder recorded “Fingertips, Part Two” live in Chicago during a “Motown Revue.” It became his first number one hit, at age 13.

In 1969, The Beatles announced that Allen Klein had been hired to straighten out the band’s financial affairs.

In 1979, Elton John began a brief tour of the Soviet Union, the first one the Soviets allowed for a Western rock star.

In 1980, Joe Strummer of The Clash was arrested in Hamburg, Germany, after hitting a fan with his guitar. A fight had erupted during the concert.

In 1989, the last episode of “Miami Vice” aired after a five-year run on NBC.

In 1999, actor Susan Lucci finally won a Daytime Emmy for best actress after losing for 18 years straight. She was honored for her portrayal of Erica Kane on “All My Children.”

In 2003, Ruben Studdard barely beat out Clay Aiken to win Fox’s second “American Idol” competition.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 82. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 76. Actor Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″Sunset Beach”) is 75. Singer Leo Sayer is 75. Comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken is 72. Actor Mr. T is 71. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 68. Actor Judge Reinhold is 66. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 64. Actor Lisa Edelstein (ED’-el-steen) (“House”) is 57. Actor Fairuza (fah-ROO’-zah) Balk (“The Waterboy”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet (mee-KEHL’ joh-LAY’) of Airborne Toxic Event is 49. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 49. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 40. Actor Sunkrish Bala (“Castle”) is 39. Actor David Ajala (ah-JAH’-lah) (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Black Box”) is 37. Actor Ashlie Brillault (BREE’-oh) (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 36. Country singer Cody Johnson is 36. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 33. Actor Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” ″American Dreams”) is 32.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.