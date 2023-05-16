Today in Entertainment History: Motown Records formed

On May 16, 1946, the musical “Annie Get Your Gun,” featuring songs by Irving Berlin, opened on Broadway. Ethel Merman starred in the show. In 1960, Berry Gordy formed Motown Records. In 1966, the Beach Boys released their groundbreaking album “Pet Sounds.” In 1969, Pete Townshend of The Who spent a night in jail in New York after being charged with assault. The Who was performing when a fire broke out next door. A plainclothes... READ MORE

On May 16, 1946, the musical “Annie Get Your Gun,” featuring songs by Irving Berlin, opened on Broadway. Ethel Merman starred in the show.

In 1960, Berry Gordy formed Motown Records.

In 1966, the Beach Boys released their groundbreaking album “Pet Sounds.”

In 1969, Pete Townshend of The Who spent a night in jail in New York after being charged with assault. The Who was performing when a fire broke out next door. A plainclothes policeman jumped on stage to warn the crowd, but Townshend, not knowing it was a policeman, booted him off stage.

In 1984, comedian Andy Kaufman died of lung cancer in Los Angeles at the age of 35.

In 1985, actor Margaret Hamilton died at the age of 82. She’s probably best known for playing the Wicked Witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

In 1986, country singer Johnny Paycheck was convicted of shooting and wounding a man after an argument in a bar in Hillsboro, Ohio. He was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison. He was released in 1991.

In 1990, Sammy Davis Jr. died in Los Angeles at age 64 after a long battle with throat cancer. “Muppets” creator Jim Henson died of a bacterial infection that same day in New York. Henson was 53.

In 2000, Prince announced he was dropping the unpronounceable symbol for his name and going back to being called Prince.

In 2002, the film “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” opened.

In 2005, the series finale of “Everybody Loves Raymond” aired on CBS.

In 2010, rock musician Ronnie James Dio died of stomach cancer. He was 67.

In 2019, the final episode of “The Big Bang Theory” aired on CBS.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 79. Actor Danny Trejo (TRAY’-oh) is 79. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 76. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 70. Actor Debra Winger is 68. Actor Mare Winningham is 64. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 59. Bassist Krist Novoselic (noh-voh-SEL’- ik) (Nirvana) is 58. Singer Janet Jackson is 57. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” ″General Hospital”) is 57. Actor Brian (BREE’-un) F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 56. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 55. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 54. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 54. Actor Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 54. TV personality Bill Rancic (RAN’-sik) (“America Now,” ″The Apprentice”) is 52. Country singer Rick Trevino is 52. Actor Khary (KAHR’-ee) Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 51. Rapper Special Ed is 51. Actor Tori Spelling is 50. Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Rapper B. Slade (A.K.A. Tonex (toh-NAY’)) is 48. Actor Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 46. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 42. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 38. Actor Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 37. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” ″Hannah Montana”) is 37. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 37. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 33. Actor Miles Heizer (HY’-zer) (“13 Reasons Why,” ″Parenthood”) is 29.

