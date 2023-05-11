Today in Entertainment History: Pearl Jam started “Ten”

On May 11, 1970, the three-record “Woodstock” soundtrack was released. It went gold within two weeks. In 1972, John Lennon said on “The Dick Cavett Show” that he thought he had been followed and had had his phone tapped the past few months. In 1979, Peaches and Herb received a platinum record for the single “Reunited.” In 1981, musician Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital of a brain tumor at the age of 36.... READ MORE

On May 11, 1970, the three-record “Woodstock” soundtrack was released. It went gold within two weeks.

In 1972, John Lennon said on “The Dick Cavett Show” that he thought he had been followed and had had his phone tapped the past few months.

In 1979, Peaches and Herb received a platinum record for the single “Reunited.”

In 1981, musician Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital of a brain tumor at the age of 36. The previous fall, he had collapsed on stage.

In 1990, singer Richie Valens was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, Pearl Jam started recording their debut album, “Ten.”

In 1996, a 17-year-old fan was crushed to death at a Smashing Pumpkins concert in Dublin.

In 2002, Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton’s home on Cape Cod caught fire and was burned to the ground. No one was hurt.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz musician Carla Bley is 87. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 82. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 75. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (SHOH’-ray ahg-DASH’-loo) (“24″) is 71. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 71. Actor Boyd Gaines is 70. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 68. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 64. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 60. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 59. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 55. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 55. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 52. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 48. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso (PER’-tuh KEE’-wee-lahk-soh) of Apocalyptica is 45. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 42. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 41. Rapper Ace Hood is 35. Singer Prince Royce is 34. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 30. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 29.

