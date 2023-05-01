Today in Entertainment History: Presley married Beaulieu

On May 1, 1967, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu in Las Vegas. She was the daughter of an army officer Elvis had met while in Germany. She had been living at Elvis’ mansion in Memphis for several years before they were married. In 1979, Elton John became the first pop music star to perform in Israel. In 1988, Billy Joel won a defamation lawsuit brought against him by songwriter Jack Powers, whom he had called... READ MORE

On May 1, 1967, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu in Las Vegas. She was the daughter of an army officer Elvis had met while in Germany. She had been living at Elvis’ mansion in Memphis for several years before they were married.

In 1979, Elton John became the first pop music star to perform in Israel.

In 1988, Billy Joel won a defamation lawsuit brought against him by songwriter Jack Powers, whom he had called a “creep” during an interview with Playboy. The judge cited the First Amendment and tossed out the suit.

In 1989, police in California were called to a jewelry store after employees reported a suspicious person who turned out to be Michael Jackson. He had put on a disguise to go shopping.

In 1991, cable music channels banned the video for the Garth Brooks song “The Thunder Rolls” because it depicted adultery, domestic violence and murder. Brooks refused to alter the video.

In 1994, rapper Snoop Doggy Dogg (now known as Snoop Dogg) made his TV debut, playing himself on the sitcom “Martin.”

In 1995, director Kevin Reynolds quit his job with the Kevin Costner film “Waterworld.” He was still given credit as director.

In 1996, talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford broke into tears on “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.” She was defending herself over accusations that a line of clothing bearing her name used children working in sweatshops.

In 1999, drummer Darrell Sweet of Nazareth died of a heart attack as the band arrived for a show in New Albany, Indiana. He was 51.

In 2003, Metallica filmed the video for “St. Anger” at San Quentin State Prison in California.

In 2022, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, a day after the death of Naomi Judd.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Judy Collins is 84. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” ″General Hospital”) is 81. Singer Rita Coolidge is 78. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 77. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 72. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Junior is 69. Actor Byron Stewart is 67. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 61. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” ″The Outsiders”) is 59. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 58. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 57. Country singer Tim McGraw is 56. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 55. Director Wes Anderson is 54. Actor Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 51. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 49. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 47. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 41. Actor Kerry Bishe’ (bih-SHAY’) (“Argo”) is 39. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 37. Actor Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 19.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.