Today in Entertainment History: “Twist and Shout” released

On May 26, 1933, the man credited with being country music’s first superstar died of tuberculosis in New York City at the age of 35. Jimmie Rodgers’ first million-seller was “T for Texas,” also known as “Blue Yodel.”

In 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis played the third and last show of what was supposed to have been a 37-date British tour. News of his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin prompted demands that he be deported. That night he was booed off the stage.

In 1962, the Isley Brothers released “Twist and Shout.”

In 1965, the Rolling Stones appeared on “Shindig!” along with Jackie DeShannon and Sonny and Cher.

In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began their second “Bed-In for Peace” in Montreal. The first was in Amsterdam two months earlier.

In 1977, singer William Powell of The O’Jays died in Canton, Ohio, after a long bout with cancer. He was 35.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. Presley filed for divorce in January 1996.

Also in 1994, game show host Bob Barker admitted to a personal relationship with “Price Is Right” model Dian Parkinson but denied that he sexually harassed her.

In 1995, Warner Brothers animator Friz Freleng died at the age of 86.

In 2001, Tom DeLonge (deh-LONG’) of Blink-182 married Jennifer Jenkins at Coronado Island, California. Jimmy Eat World played at the wedding. DeLonge and Jenkins divorced in 2019.

In 2004, Fantasia Barrino was named winner of the third edition of “American Idol,” defeating Diana DeGarmo.

Today’s Birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 84. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 78. Singer Stevie Nicks is 75. Actor Pam Grier is 74. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 74. Country singer Hank Williams Junior is 74. Actor Margaret Colin is 65. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 64. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 63. Actor Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 61. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 61. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 59. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 57. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 55. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 53. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 52. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 52. Singer Lauryn Hill is 48. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 45. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (arn-WAH’) (“CSI”) is 44. Actor Hrach Titizian (heh-RACH’ tih-TIZ’-ee-an) (“Homeland”) is 44.

