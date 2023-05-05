On Air:
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 05/05/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers

3. Coldplay

4. Harry Styles

5. JJ Lin

6. Eagles

7. Backstreet Boys

8. Chris Brown

9. Rauw Alejandro

10. Blake Shelton

11. Kenny Chesney

12. Ana Gabriel

13. Usher

14. Carin León

15. Marc Anthony

16. Marco Antonio Solís

17. Romeo Santos

18. Lizzo

19. André Rieu

20. Cody Johnson

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Top Stories