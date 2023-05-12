On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 10:47 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/15/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Ed Sheeran

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/15/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Ed Sheeran

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

3. Harry Styles

4. Morgan Wallen

5. Eagles

6. Chris Brown

7. Rauw Alejandro

8. Blake Shelton

9. Kenny Chesney

10. Ana Gabriel

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Grupo Firme

12. Usher

13. Marc Anthony

14. Marco Antonio Solís

15. Kevin Hart

16. Romeo Santos

17. Lizzo

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. André Rieu

19. Alejandro Sanz

20. Eros Ramazzotti

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 MAS Office Hours
5|18 Making Wireless Acquisitions &...
5|18 Symphony Procurement Suite (OASIS...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories