Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/15/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Harry Styles

4. Morgan Wallen

5. Eagles

6. Chris Brown

7. Rauw Alejandro

8. Blake Shelton

9. Kenny Chesney

10. Ana Gabriel

11. Grupo Firme

12. Usher

13. Marc Anthony

14. Marco Antonio Solís

15. Kevin Hart

16. Romeo Santos

17. Lizzo

18. André Rieu

19. Alejandro Sanz

20. Eros Ramazzotti

