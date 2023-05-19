On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 10:50 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/20/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/20/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

3. Harry Styles

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Morgan Wallen

6. Eagles

7. John Mayer

8. SZA

9. Backstreet Boys

10. Roger Waters

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Rauw Alejandro

12. Blake Shelton

13. Kenny Chesney

14. Grupo Firme

15. Usher

16. Ana Gabriel

17. Kevin Hart

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

18. Marco Antonio Solís

19. Romeo Santos

20. Marc Anthony

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories