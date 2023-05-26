Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

On Air:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/29/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

3. Harry Styles

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Morgan Wallen

6. Suga

7. Eagles

8. John Mayer

9. SZA

10. Elton John

11. Roger Waters

12. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

13. Rauw Alejandro

14. Backstreet Boys

15. Janet Jackson

16. Blake Shelton

17. Kenny Chesney

18. Phish

19. Muse

20. Usher

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

