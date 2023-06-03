AP Top Entertainment News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning lyricist who had hits with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles sees a future with both stage work and her music
Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumor
How the most ‘incompetent talk show host of all time’ keeps getting guests
Jay Roach goes...
Jay Roach goes into the desert with Patricia Arquette for quirky, noirish Apple series
Music Review: Ben Folds sings about motel flings and other topical subjects on hook-filled album
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
Festival at Greece’s ancient theaters dedicated to Maria Callas and century since her birth
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release
