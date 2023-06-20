On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Top Entertainment News at 5:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 20, 2023 5:23 am
Singer Bebe Rexha says she’s OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone
What to stream this week: ‘And Just Like That’ back, Kelly Clarkson sings, Robert Downey Jr. drives
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
What if things could turn out differently? How the multiverse got into our heads and didn’t let go
Giorgio Armani, Zegna present fluid elegance for the...

Captivated by the multiverse and alternate realities? Here’s a handy guide to some good stuff

Author Salman Rushdie awarded prestigious German prize for his literary work and resolve

High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam’s Rembrandt House Museum get inked

Ancient Roman temple complex, with ruins of building where Caesar was stabbed, opens to tourists

‘The Flash’ opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

