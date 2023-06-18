AP Top Entertainment News at 5:08 p.m. EDT

‘The Flash’ opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event

Mick Jagger, girlfriend have Florida house up for sale

Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters

Carlos Santana: ‘My guitar is my best lover, ever’

What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Color birthday parade as...

READ MORE