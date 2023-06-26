AP Top Entertainment News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

BET Awards honor Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years and pay tribute to legends like Takeoff, Turner
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ slings back into box office top spot while ‘The Flash’ drops
Salman Rushdie and Cheryl Strayed among endorsers of anti-censorship initiative
What to stream this week: ‘The Bachelorette,’ Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Sarah Snook and ‘Jack Ryan’
Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months...
In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ Jennifer Lawrence relishes playing a ‘messy and chaotic’ character
Ahead of the BET Awards, a look back at how the network helped hip-hop grow and thrive
LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu corruption trial over ‘supply line’ of gifts
What to stream this weekend: ‘And Just Like That,’ Kelly Clarkson, ‘Perfect Find’ and Final Fantasy
