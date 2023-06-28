AP Top Entertainment News at 1:22 a.m. EDT

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie
Ryan Seacrest will host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retires next year
Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Movie Review: Harrison Ford gets a swashbuckling sendoff in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Iconic TKTS...
READ MORE
David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie
Ryan Seacrest will host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retires next year
Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Movie Review: Harrison Ford gets a swashbuckling sendoff in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Iconic TKTS booth in Times Square celebrates 50 years of Broadway ticket discounts
NFL RedZone channel will be available on DirecTV after agreement with NFL Media
Paul McCartney’s rediscovered photos show Beatlemania from the inside
Music Review: Kim Petras makes flirty Eurodance-pop in major-label debut
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.