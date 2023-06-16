On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 16, 2023 8:09 am
< a min read
      

Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on London stage, prompts raucous audience response
Gloria Estefan gets loud, Teddy Riley swings and Jeff Lynne rocks at Songwriters Hall induction
How to end an epic love story like ‘Outlander’? Take the time to do it right, says its stars
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’...

READ MORE

Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on London stage, prompts raucous audience response

Gloria Estefan gets loud, Teddy Riley swings and Jeff Lynne rocks at Songwriters Hall induction

How to end an epic love story like ‘Outlander’? Take the time to do it right, says its stars

Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah

Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack

‘Abbott Elementary’ star Chris Perfetti feels at home with ‘King James’

New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag

Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art

Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death

Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|22 Corporate Gray Virtual...
6|22 Network Monitoring & Analytics for...
6|22 AWS Immersion Day: Brought to you by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories