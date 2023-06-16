AP Top Entertainment News at 8:09 a.m. EDT

Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on London stage, prompts raucous audience response
Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on London stage, prompts raucous audience response
Gloria Estefan gets loud, Teddy Riley swings and Jeff Lynne rocks at Songwriters Hall induction
How to end an epic love story like ‘Outlander’? Take the time to do it right, says its stars
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
‘Abbott Elementary’ star Chris Perfetti feels at home with ‘King James’
New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag
Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art
Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
