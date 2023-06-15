AP Top Entertainment News at 10:46 a.m. EDT

Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth returns in ‘Extraction 2,’ a gun-for-hire who pulls you completely in
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
Fox News says it ‘addressed’ onscreen message that called Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
Biden...
READ MORE
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth returns in ‘Extraction 2,’ a gun-for-hire who pulls you completely in
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
Fox News says it ‘addressed’ onscreen message that called Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb
Experts question prosecutors’ strategy against weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case
Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction with Appalachian novel ‘Demon Copperhead’
Movie review: Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ won’t set the world on fire, but it holds water
Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.