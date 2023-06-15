On Air:
AP Top Entertainment News at 10:46 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 15, 2023 10:46 am
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87

Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth returns in ‘Extraction 2,’ a gun-for-hire who pulls you completely in

Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92

Fox News says it ‘addressed’ onscreen message that called Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’

Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb

Experts question prosecutors’ strategy against weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case

Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction with Appalachian novel ‘Demon Copperhead’

Movie review: Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ won’t set the world on fire, but it holds water

Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case

