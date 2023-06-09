AP Top Entertainment News at 2:34 a.m. EDT

How ‘The Flash,’ many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line
A Tony Awards like no other, really. Strike leaves Broadway stars to rely on their ‘live’ muscles
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image
Three sopranos discuss their roles in Strauss’s most complex opera
David Sedaris’ first children’s book, ‘Pretty Ugly,’ to be published next February
...
READ MORE
How ‘The Flash,’ many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line
A Tony Awards like no other, really. Strike leaves Broadway stars to rely on their ‘live’ muscles
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image
Three sopranos discuss their roles in Strauss’s most complex opera
David Sedaris’ first children’s book, ‘Pretty Ugly,’ to be published next February
It’s ‘Groundhog Day’ again as ‘existential’ musical comedy returns to the London stage
Lawyer wraps up Prince Harry’s phone hacking case by grilling ex-tabloid reporter
Lin-Manuel Miranda launches R.I.S.E. Network to improve diversity on Broadway
Malaysia, Singapore slam comedian for ‘offensive’ joke over MH370 plane disappearance
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.