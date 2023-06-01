On Air:
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 3:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 3:15 am
< a min read
      

Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, ‘That ’70s Show’ actor faces 30 years to life
Scripps National Spelling Bee finalists flex their knowledge quietly
Movie Review: The giddy splendor of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
‘Ted Lasso’ finale proved its whole point — that those who are stuck can overcome (SPOILERS)
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife’s slaying
What led to Danny Masterson’s rape retrial and what...

At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

Veteran character actor John Beasley, who appeared in the TV drama ‘Everwood,’ dies at 79

Filipino American chefs come into their own with multiple James Beard award nods

Music Review: Bob Dylan’s ‘Shadow Kingdom’ reimagines well-known, obscure songs

Top Stories