Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 5:31 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 2, 2023 5:31 am
< a min read
      

Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release
Movie review: ‘Past Lives’ is a gorgeous meditation on love, chance — and the choices we make
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
What to stream this weekend: Foo Fighters, ‘The Idol,’ LeBron...

Music review: Foo Fighters’ new album ‘But Here We Are’ grapples with loss

Book Review: ‘The Celebrants’ by Steven Rowley will make you want to call an old friend

Erykah Badu basks in her new era of reinvention and expansion

Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape; ‘That ’70s Show’ actor faces 30 years to life

Tommy Prine doesn’t dodge his father’s legacy but makes his own way in compelling debut

