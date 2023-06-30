AP Top Entertainment News at 10:31 a.m. EDT

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89

Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is ‘a sexual bully’ who preys on men

Hollywood’s actors may join its writers on strike. Here’s why

Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

What to stream this weekend: ‘The Bachelorette,’ Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Sarah Snook and ‘Jack Ryan’

Movie Review: Harrison Ford gets...

READ MORE