AP Top Entertainment News at 1:49 p.m. EDT

Ahead of the BET Awards, a look back at how the work helped hip-hop grow and thrive

Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star

What to stream this weekend: ‘And Just Like That,’ Kelly Clarkson, ‘Perfect Find’ and Final Fantasy

Anderson’s couture craftmanship captivates at Loewe for Paris men’s fashion week

Jennifer Lawrence on ‘No Hard Feelings,’ the R-rated comedy made with...

READ MORE