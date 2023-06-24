AP Top Entertainment News at 1:49 p.m. EDT

Ahead of the BET Awards, a look back at how the work helped hip-hop grow and thrive
Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star
What to stream this weekend: ‘And Just Like That,’ Kelly Clarkson, ‘Perfect Find’ and Final Fantasy
Anderson’s couture craftmanship captivates at Loewe for Paris men’s fashion week
Jennifer Lawrence on ‘No Hard Feelings,’ the R-rated comedy made with...
READ MORE
Ahead of the BET Awards, a look back at how the work helped hip-hop grow and thrive
Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star
What to stream this weekend: ‘And Just Like That,’ Kelly Clarkson, ‘Perfect Find’ and Final Fantasy
Anderson’s couture craftmanship captivates at Loewe for Paris men’s fashion week
Jennifer Lawrence on ‘No Hard Feelings,’ the R-rated comedy made with the Oscar winner in mind
‘Titanic’ director James Cameron says the search for the missing sub became a ‘nightmarish charade’
Riccardo Muti becomes Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director emeritus for life
The Oscars best picture rules are changing. Here’s how it’ll affect contenders and movie theaters
Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, roars back with full album, ‘Central City,’ and a tour
Inside the Sundance Labs, which have helped launch some of Hollywood’s top filmmakers
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.