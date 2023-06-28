On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

MARIA SHERMAN
June 28, 2023 4:28 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

“Her health...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|4 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories