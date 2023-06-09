On Air:
Entertainment News

Man pleads guilty to helping 2 others accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph

The Associated Press
June 9, 2023 10:43 am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Friday to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact. Judge Lee Coffee approved a plea deal with prosecutors, allowing him to avoid trial.

Johnson acknowledged helping the two alleged shooters communicate after the killing while they were on the run from authorities and helped one of the alleged shooters communicate with his probation officer after the killing.

