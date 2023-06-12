Oscar-winning director-producer Ed Zwick writing memoir ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions’

On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
The Associated Press
June 12, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning director-producer Ed Zwick is working on a memoir, with all the highs and the lows and in-betweens.

Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster Inc., announced Monday that Zwick’s “Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood,” will be published Feb. 13. Zwick’s directing credits include “Glory” and “Legends of the Fall,” for which he received Golden Globe nominations; along with the less successful “Pawn Sacrifice” and “The Great Wall.” He also was a co-creator of the highly regarded TV series “Thirtysomething.”

He won a best picture Academy Award as one of the producers of “Shakespeare In Love,” and he was nominated as a producer of “Traffic.”

According to Gallery, the book will trace “the head spinning ascents and vertiginous plunges that define a career in Hollywood.” Zwick, 70, has worked with such top stars as Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Annette Bening and Bruce Willis.

“Even as the business undergoes yet another seismic shift, those of us who do the actual work (as opposed to those who hoard the lion’s share of its profits) have no choice but to keep going,” Zwick said in a statement. “This book is my attempt to understand that impulse. And to celebrate it in all its absurdities, ambivalences, and grace.”

