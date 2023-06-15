Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

Body

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

3. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 4″ by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)

4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. “Clive Cussler: Fire Strike” by Mike Maden (Putnam)

6. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “The Paris Daughter” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

10. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

11. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

13. “Near Miss” by Woods/Battles (Putnam)

14. “Tom Clancy: Flash Point” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “The 23rd Midnight” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

2. “Prepared” by Mike Glover (Portfolio)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

6. “The Anti-Communist Manifesto” by Jesse Kelly (Threshold)

7. “The Puppeteers” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)

8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

10. “War on Ivermectin” by Pierre Kory (Skyhorse)

11. “The Book of Charlie” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Crowned” by Bethencourt/Bethencourt (St. Martin’s)

13. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

14. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. Mcraven (Grand Central)

15. “The Daily Dad” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Desolation Creek” by Johnston/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “Devious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “The Ninth Month” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “This Man Must Die” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “Old Cowboys Never Die” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

11. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

12. “The President’s Daughter” by Patterson/Clinton (Grand Central)

13. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

15. “Bag of Bones” by Stephen King (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

2. “Unfortunately Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

10. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

11. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. “Same Time Next Summer” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

13. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

14. “Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 18″ by Toriyama/Toyotarou (Viz)

15. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

