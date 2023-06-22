Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

9. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “Clive Cussler: Fire Strike” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

12. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

14. “Tom Clancy: Flash Point” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 4″ by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Knife Drop” by Nick DiGiovanni (DK)

2. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vlahos (Ballantine)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. “1964” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

6. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

7. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Puppeteers” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)

11. “The Book of Charlie” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

12. “The Anti-Communist Manifesto” by Jesse Kelly (Threshold)

13. “Decades of Decadence” by Marco Rubio (Broadside)

14. “The Daily Dad” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

15. “My Friend Anne Frank” by Hannah Pick-Goslar (Little, Brown Spark)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Desolation Creek” by Johnston/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “Devious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “The Ninth Month” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Old Cowboys Never Die” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

10. “Forever a Hero” by Linda Lael Miller (Canary Street)

11. “The President’s Daughter” by Patterson/Clinton (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “This Man Must Die” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt & Co.)

14. “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sacrifice” by Brian Freeman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

3. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

10. “Unfortunately Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

11. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

13. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

14. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

15. “Twisted Hate” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

