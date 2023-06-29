Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
June 29, 2023 12:41 pm
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

10. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

12. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

13. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

14. “Clive Cussler: Fire Strike” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

4. “1964” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

5. “Sixty-One” by Chris Paul (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)

9. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

10. “Rewired” by Lamarre/Smaje/Zemmel (Wiley)

11. “Knife Drop” by Nick DiGiovanni (DK)

12. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

13. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Game Master’s Book of Astonishing Random Tables” by Egloff/Kalle (Media lab)

15. “Prepared” by Mike Glover (Portfolio)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Desolation Creek” by Johnston/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “The Ninth Month” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Devious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

7. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

8. “Apples Never all” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. “The President’s Daughter” by Patterson/Clinton (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Forever a Hero” by Linda Lael Miller (Canary Street)

11. “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sacrifice” by Brian Freeman (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

13. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Dakota Home” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. “A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

9. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

11. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

12. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “Unfortunately Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

14. “Private Moscow” by Patterson/Hamdy (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

