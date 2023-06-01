Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Tom Clancy: Flash Point” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The 23rd Midnight” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

9. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Rogue Justice” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

11. “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr (Atria)

12. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

13. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

14. “It Ends with Us” (collector’s ed.) by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

15. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

2. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Book of Charlie” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Crimes Against America” by Jeanine Pirro (Winning Team)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Disruptive Thinking” by T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)

9. “The Art of Clear Thinking” by Hasard Lee (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt & Co.)

11. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. Mcraven (Grand Central)

12. “Jolo 6251” by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

13. “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon Element)

14. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

15. “On Our Best Behavior” by Elise Loehnen ( Dial)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “Her Brand of Justice” by B.J Daniels (Harlequn Intrigue)

3. “Explosive Trail” by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

4. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “Desolation Creek” by Johnston/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “The Amish Spinster’s Dilemma” by Jocelyn McClay (Love Inspired)

7. “Tracking the Tiny Target” by Connie Queen (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. “His Forgotten Amish Love” by Rebecca Kertz (Love Inspired)

9. “Cougar Mountain Ambush” by Kathie Ridings (Love Inspired Suspense)

10. “Deadly Amish Abduction” by Laura Scott (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “Montana Cold Case Conspiracy” by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “Trapped in Texas” by Barb Han (Harlequin Intrigue)

13. “A Friend to Trust” by Lee Tobin McClain (Love Inspired)

14. “Eliminating the Witness” by Jordyn Redwood (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. “Wyoming Mountain Murder” by Juno Rushdan (Harlequin Intrigue)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

2. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

8. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

11. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

12. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

13. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. “Cooking with Shereen: Rockstar Dinners!” by Shereen Pavlides (Page Street)

15. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

