On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards

The Associated Press
June 11, 2023 11:49 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Select final winners at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best musical: “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best play: “Leopoldstadt”

Best revival of a musical: “Parade”

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Select final winners at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best musical: “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best play: “Leopoldstadt”

Best revival of a musical: “Parade”

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

Best revival of a play: “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Best book of a musical: “Kimberly Akimbo,” David Lindsay-Abaire

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Alex Newell, “Shucked.”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

        Read more: Entertainment News

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, “Parade”

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Best original score: “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Best costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Best costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”

Best lighting design of a play: Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Best lighting design of a musical: Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

___

For more coverage of the 2023 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News