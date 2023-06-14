On Air:
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
June 14, 2023
Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Pageboy by Elliot Page, narrated by Elliot Page (Macmillan Audio)

3. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Prepared by Mike Glover and Jack Carr – foreward, narrated by Mike Glover and Ray Porter (Penguin Audio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by David Goggins and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. Waybound by Will Wight, narrated by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

2. Identity by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy (Macmillan Audio)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus, and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

8. Cross Down by James Patterson and Brendan BuBois, narrated by William Stephens, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Mela Lee, Inger Tudor, Zeno Robinson, Wayne Carr, and Peter Giles (Little, Brown & Company)

9. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

10. Happy Place by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

