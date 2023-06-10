Today in Entertainment History: 311 played first concert

On June 10, 1964, the Rolling Stones met two of their idols during a recording session when they ran into bluesmen Willie Dixon and Muddy Waters at Chicago’s Chess studios. Also in 1964, The Beatles released the album and the single “A Hard Day’s Night.” In 1966, a Beatles record featuring a new audio effect was released. “Rain” used a tape played in reverse. John Lennon said the reverse-tape effect wasn’t planned; the tape was... READ MORE

On June 10, 1964, the Rolling Stones met two of their idols during a recording session when they ran into bluesmen Willie Dixon and Muddy Waters at Chicago’s Chess studios.

Also in 1964, The Beatles released the album and the single “A Hard Day’s Night.”

In 1966, a Beatles record featuring a new audio effect was released. “Rain” used a tape played in reverse. John Lennon said the reverse-tape effect wasn’t planned; the tape was just put on the wrong way.

In 1967, actor Spencer Tracy died, just weeks after he finished filming “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” He was 67.

Also in 1967, Bob Dylan and The Band began recording sessions that remained unreleased for a long time but eventually surfaced as an album titled “The Basement Tapes.”

In 1972, Joe Strummer and Topper Headon (HEE’-duhn) of The Clash were arrested for painting their band’s name on a London wall.

In 1982, singer Micki Harris of The Shirelles died after suffering a heart attack during a performance in Atlanta. She was 42.

In 1990, the band 311 (three-eleven) played their first gig, opening for Fugazi in Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1992, a Texas law enforcement agency called for a national boycott of “Cop Killer” by Ice-T. Sales of the song skyrocketed.

In 1993, actor Burt Reynolds filed for divorce from actor Loni Anderson after five years of marriage, blaming irreconcilable differences.

In 1995, 100,000 people gathered in New York’s Central Park to see a free sneak preview of “Pocahontas.”

In 2004, singer Ray Charles died of liver disease at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 73.

In 2011, singer Jack White and his wife, Karen Elson, announced their divorce on their sixth wedding anniversary. They held a party to celebrate.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alexandra Stewart (“Under the Cherry Moon”) is 84. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 82. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (YUR’-gen PROK’-now) (“The English Patient,” “Das Boot”) is 82. Actor Frankie Faison (“The Village,” “The Wire”) is 74. Actor Andrew Stevens (“Dallas”) is 68. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 62. Singer Maxi Priest is 62. Actor Gina Gershon is 61. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 60. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 59. Actor Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 59. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 58. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 58. Actor Doug McKeon (“On Golden Pond”) is 57. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 56. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 56. Rapper The D.O.C. is 55. Singer Mike Doughty (DOH’-tee) (Soul Coughing) is 53. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 52. Singer Faith Evans is 50. Actor Hugh Dancy is 48. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 45. Actor DJ Qualls (“Memphis Beat,” ″Hustle and Flow”) is 45. Actor Shane West (“ER,” ″Now and Again”) is 45. Country singer Lee Brice is 44. Singer Hoku (HOH’-koo) is 42. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 41. Bassist Bridget Kearney (KAR’-nee) of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Titus Makin (MAY’-kin) (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 34. Actor Tristin Mays (2018′s “MacGyver,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Actor Eden McCoy (“General Hospital”) is 20.

