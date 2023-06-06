Today in Entertainment History: first drive-in opened

On June 6, 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey. In 1960, Tony Williams left The Platters for a solo career. Williams was the lead singer on The Platters’ hits “Only You,” “The Great Pretender” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.” In 1962, The Beatles auditioned for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. He signed them to a contract the following month. In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded the... READ MORE

On June 6, 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey.

In 1960, Tony Williams left The Platters for a solo career. Williams was the lead singer on The Platters’ hits “Only You,” “The Great Pretender” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

In 1962, The Beatles auditioned for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. He signed them to a contract the following month.

In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded the song “Sympathy for the Devil.”

In 1969, Rod Stewart signed a solo recording contract with Mercury Records. He had previously sung for the Jeff Beck Group.

In 1971, the “Ed Sullivan Show” was canceled after 23 years. It was TV’s longest-running variety show.

In 1977, Stevie Wonder delivered an unannounced lecture to a class at UCLA studying the record industry.

In 1990, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, declared that 2 Live Crew’s “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” was obscene. Two days later, a record store owner was charged for selling the hit rap album.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 84. Country singer Joe Stampley is 80. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 79. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 76. Singer Dwight Twilley is 72. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY’-ur-steen) is 71. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 68. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 64. Actor Amanda Pays is 64. Comedian Colin Quinn is 64. Guitarist Steve Vai (VY) is 63. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 62. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 60. Bassist Sean Ysealt (ee-SULT’) (White Zombie) is 57. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 56. Actor Paul Giamatti is 56. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 55. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 54. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 50. Singer Uncle Kracker is 49. Actor Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 49. Actor Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ″My Two Dads”) is 48. Jazz singer Somi is 47. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 16.

