Today in Entertainment History: Holiday arrested in hospital

On June 12, 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis’ single “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” entered the Billboard country and western chart. The next week, the record made its debut on the Billboard pop chart as well.

In 1959, police in New York raided a hospital room where singer Billie Holiday was being treated for a kidney infection and cirrhosis of the liver. They charged her with heroin possession after saying they found an envelope with a small amount of heroin above her bed. Holiday died a month later.

In 1963, the movie “Cleopatra” made its premiere in New York City. It starred Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

In 1964, The Zombies held their first recording session.

In 1965, The Rolling Stones released the single ”(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Also in 1965, The Beatles were awarded the M.B.E. — “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.” Some medal holders were so upset by the choice of recipients that they returned theirs.

In 1979, the New Jersey state legislature adopted Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born to Run” as its unofficial Youth Rock Anthem.

In 1982, about one million people rallied for nuclear disarmament in New York. Several celebrities attended, including Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor.

In 1989, Graceland opened the Elvis Presley Automobile Museum, an exhibit of 20 of Elvis’ cars.

In 1999, actor Courtney Cox married actor David Arquette in San Francisco. They divorced in 2013.

In 2001, a three-mile stretch of Highway 92 in Hiram, Georgia, was renamed “Travis Tritt Highway.”

Today’s Birthdays: Disney composer Richard Sherman is 95. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 82. Singer Roy Harper is 82. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (“The District”) is 74. Actor Sonia Manzano (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 73. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 72. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 71. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 70. Actor Timothy Busfield is 66. Singer Meredith Brooks is 65. Actor Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” ″Three’s Company”) is 65. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell (lih-NEL’) of They Might Be Giants is 64. Actor John Enos (“Days of Our Lives,” ″Young and the Restless”) is 61. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 61. Actor Paul Schulze (SHUL’-zee) (“Nurse Jackie”) is 61. Actor Eamonn (AY’-mon) Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ″Cadillac Records”) is 61. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 54. Actor Rick Hoffman (“Suits”) is 53. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 49. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 46. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 45. Actor Wil Horneff (“The Yearling”) is 44. Singer Robyn is 44. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portgual. The Man is 42. Actor Dave Franco (“Fright Night,” “Neighbors”) is 38. Country singer Chris Young is 38. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 37.

