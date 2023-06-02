Today in Entertainment History: Island Records debuted

On June 2, 1962, Island Records released its first single, “Twist Baby” by Owen Gray. Island became home to such acts as Jethro Tull and Traffic. Later, reggae artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers were featured on the label. In 1973, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham dumped a bucket of water over promoter Bill Graham following an argument at a show in San Francisco. In 1978, Bruce Springsteen’s album “Darkness on the Edge of... READ MORE

On June 2, 1962, Island Records released its first single, “Twist Baby” by Owen Gray. Island became home to such acts as Jethro Tull and Traffic. Later, reggae artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers were featured on the label.

In 1973, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham dumped a bucket of water over promoter Bill Graham following an argument at a show in San Francisco.

In 1978, Bruce Springsteen’s album “Darkness on the Edge of Town” was released.

In 1989, Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman married model Mandy Smith. He was 48, she was 19. They divorced in 1991.

In 1993, Ronald Ray Howard’s murder trial began in Austin, Texas. Prosecutors said Howard killed a state trooper after listening to 2Pac’s “2Pacalypse Now” album. Howard was convicted and sentenced to death.

In 1996, game show host Ray Combs died by suicide in the mental ward of a hospital in Glendale, California. Combs hosted “The New Family Feud.” He was 40 and had six children.

In 2001, Tom Petty married longtime girlfriend Dana York in Las Vegas.

In 2008, Bo Diddley died of heart failure at his home in Archer, Florida. He was 79.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ron Ely (EE’-lee) (“Tarzan”) is 85. Actor Stacy Keach is 82. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 80. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares (tah-VAR’-es) is 79. Film director Lasse (LAH’-suh) Hallstrom (“Chocolat,” “The Cider House Rules”) is 77. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 75. Actor Joanna Gleason is 73. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24″) is 69. Comedian Dana Carvey is 68. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ’42”) is 68. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 68. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 63. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 62. Actor Navid Negahban (nah-VEED’ neh-GAH’-bahn) (“Homeland,” ″24″) is 59. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 55. TV personality Andy Cohen is 55. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 53. Actor Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 53. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 52. Comedian Wayne Brady is 51. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 51. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 47. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 46. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 45. Actor Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 45. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” ″Dodgeball”) is 45. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ″Scream 3″) is 45. Actor Morena Baccarin (mor-AY’-nah BAK’-ah-rin) (“Gotham,” ″Homeland”) is 44. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 43. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 43. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 40. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 37. Actor Awkwafina (“The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) is 35. Actor Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 33.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.