Today in Entertainment History: Jones quit Rolling Stones

On June 9, 1969, guitarist Brian Jones announced he was leaving the Rolling Stones because he didn’t agree with the band’s musical direction. He was replaced by Mick Taylor. Less than a month later, Jones was found dead at his home.

Also in 1969, Moby Grape officially disbanded, a year after guitarist Skip Spence left.

In 1970, Bob Dylan was awarded an honorary doctorate in music from Princeton University.

In 1972, Columbia Records signed Bruce Springsteen.

In 1980, comedian Richard Pryor nearly killed himself while freebasing cocaine at his home in San Fernando Valley, California. The cocaine mixture exploded in his face.

In 1992, actor Ben Vereen was nearly killed in an accident near his home in Malibu, California. He was hit by a small truck driven by record producer David Foster.

In 1994, musician Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes (LOH’-pes) of TLC set fire to the mansion belonging to her boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons receiver Andre Rison.

In 2000, rapper Eminem was charged with brandishing a gun at a member of the Insane Clown Posse. The charges came just days after he was arrested for allegedly using a gun to hit a man kissing his wife.

In 2022, singer Britney Spears married fitness trainer Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested for trespassing and stalking after crashing the wedding.

Today’s Birthdays: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 84. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 76. Film composer James Newton Howard is 72. Actor Michael J. Fox is 62. Actor Johnny Depp is 60. Actor Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ″ER”) is 59. Singer-actor Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ″Medea” films) is 57. Bassist Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 56. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 56. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 53. Actor Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 50. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 48. Actor Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 45. Actor Natalie Portman is 42. Actor Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” ″Arrested Development”) is 35. Actor Lucien Laviscount (LAH’-vis-kownt) (“Scream Queens”) is 31.

