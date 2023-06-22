Today in Entertainment History: Miller debuted on “MNF”

On June 22, 1968, the Jeff Beck group made its debut. Singer Rod Stewart was so shy he hid behind speakers for the first few songs. In 1969, actor Judy Garland died of a drug overdose in London. She was 47. In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing John Lennon outside Lennon’s New York apartment building. In 1987, dancer Fred Astaire died at the age of 88.

On June 22, 1968, the Jeff Beck group made its debut. Singer Rod Stewart was so shy he hid behind speakers for the first few songs.

In 1969, actor Judy Garland died of a drug overdose in London. She was 47.

In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing John Lennon outside Lennon’s New York apartment building.

In 1987, dancer Fred Astaire died at the age of 88.

In 1990, Billy Joel became the first rock artist to perform at Yankee Stadium.

In 2000, comedian Dennis Miller was added as an announcer on “Monday Night Football.”

In 2001, Doobie Brothers drummer Mike Hossack was in a serious motorcycle accident near Sacramento.

In 2003, actor Adam Sandler married model-actor Jackie Titone.

In 2018, guitarist Vinnie Paul of the bands Pantera and Hellyeah died of an enlarged heart and coronary artery disease at his home in Las Vegas. He was 54.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 87. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 80. Journalist Brit Hume is 80. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 79. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 76. Singer Todd Rundgren is 75. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 74. Actor Meryl Streep is 74. Actor Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 74. Actor Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) is 71. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 70. Actor Chris Lemmon is 69. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 67. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS (in-ex-ES’) is 66. Actor Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “The Adventures of Briscoe County Junior”) is 65. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 64. Actor Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 63. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 62. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 59. Actor Amy Brenneman is 59. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor Michael Trucco (TROO’-koh) (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Battlestar Gallactica”) is 53. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub (RYS’-kub) (“24″) is 52. TV personality Carson Daly is 50. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 50. Actor Donald Faison (FAY’-zon) (“Scrubs”) is 49. Actor Lecy Goranson (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 49. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 47. TV personality Jai (JAY) Rodriguez (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 44. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 38. Singer Dinah (DY’-nah) Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 26.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.