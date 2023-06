Today in Entertainment History: Roberts married Lovett

On June 27, 1989, The Who performed the rock opera “Tommy” in its entirety for the first time in 17 years. The charity performance in New York was part of the band’s reunion tour. Also in 1989, singer Tom Jones got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1992, Michael Jackson kicked off his worldwide “Dangerous” tour. About 70,000 people filled a stadium in Munich to see the first show. ... ... READ MORE

On June 27, 1989, The Who performed the rock opera “Tommy” in its entirety for the first time in 17 years. The charity performance in New York was part of the band’s reunion tour.

Also in 1989, singer Tom Jones got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1992, Michael Jackson kicked off his worldwide “Dangerous” tour. About 70,000 people filled a stadium in Munich to see the first show.

In 1993, actor Julia Roberts married singer Lyle Lovett in Marion, Indiana. They divorced in 1995.

In 1995, actor Hugh Grant was arrested for engaging in “lewd conduct” with a prostitute in a rented BMW in Los Angeles.

In 1996, actor Eddie Murphy got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fans started lining up a full day ahead to get a good look at the unveiling.

In 2001, actor Jack Lemmon died of cancer in Los Angeles. He was 76.

In 2002, bassist John Entwistle of The Who was found dead in his hotel room in Las Vegas the night before the band was starting a tour. Entwistle was 57. His death was ruled a result of cocaine use and heart disease.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 81. Actor Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 72. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 68. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 64. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” ″Alias”) is 57. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 54. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Junior (“Battle Creek”) is 53. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 52. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 52. Actor Christian Kane (“The Librarians”) is 51. Actor Tobey Maguire is 48. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer is 47. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 45. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 39. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 37. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 37. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 36. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 34. Actor Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 32. Singer Lauren Jauregui (her-REG’-ee) of Fifth Harmony is 27. Singer H.E.R. (her) is 26. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 24.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.