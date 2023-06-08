Today in Entertainment History: Springsteen married Scialfa

On June 8, 1948, Milton Berle’s “Texaco Star Theater” premiered on NBC. In 1961, Elvis Presley’s seventh film, “Wild in the Country,” premiered in Memphis. In 1968, the Rolling Stones released the single “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” In 1974, Rick Wakeman left the rock band Yes to pursue a solo career. Wakeman had said he hated the recently finished Yes album, “Tales from Topographic Oceans.” He rejoined two years later.

In 1991, Bruce Springsteen married his longtime girlfriend Patti Scialfa (skee-AL’-fah) in a private ceremony at their Beverly Hills mansion. Scialfa had been a backup singer in Springsteen’s E Street Band. It was her first marriage. He had been married once before, to model-actor Julianne Phillips.

In 2005, singer Rivers Cuomo of Weezer graduated from Harvard with a degree in English.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Darren is 87. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 83. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 81. Singer Boz Scaggs is 79. Actor Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 73. Actor Sonia Braga is 73. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 72. Actor Griffin Dunne is 68. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 66. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 65. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 63. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 61. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 57. Actor Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” ″ER”) is 56. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 56. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Private Practice,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 54. Actor Kent Faulcon (FOL’-kin) (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 53. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 53. Actor Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 53. Actor Mark Feuerstein (FOY’-er-steen) (“West Wing,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 52. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer (SHOYT’-zer) of MercyMe is 48. Actor Eion (EE’-an) Bailey (“Once Upon A Time”) is 47. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye (KAHN’-yay) West) is 46. Singer-songwriter Sturgill (STUR’-jil) Simpson is 45. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 44. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 42. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 42. Actor Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 39.

