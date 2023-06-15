Today in Entertainment History: “Sukiyaki” hit number one

On June 15, 1963, “Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the first Japanese song to go to number one in the U.S. In 1964, Peter and Gordon arrived for their first U.S. tour. In 1965, Bob Dylan recorded the song “Like A Rolling Stone” at Columbia Records’ studios in New York. In 1966, The Beatles released “Yesterday and Today” with its controversial “butcher” sleeve: a photo of The Beatles... READ MORE

On June 15, 1963, “Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the first Japanese song to go to number one in the U.S.

In 1964, Peter and Gordon arrived for their first U.S. tour.

In 1965, Bob Dylan recorded the song “Like A Rolling Stone” at Columbia Records’ studios in New York.

In 1966, The Beatles released “Yesterday and Today” with its controversial “butcher” sleeve: a photo of The Beatles surrounded by bloody baby doll parts. The cover was changed to a more conventional photo, and the butcher version became a collector’s item.

In 1967, guitarist Peter Green left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers to form Fleetwood Mac. Green abruptly left the band in 1970.

In 1982, bassist Pete Farndon quit The Pretenders, one day before guitarist James Honeyman-Scott died.

In 1992, Bruce Springsteen kicked off a summer tour in Stockholm. It was his first tour without the E Street Band.

In 1995, Jewish leaders demanded an apology from Michael Jackson over his song “They Don’t Care About Us,” which contained anti-Semitic slang words.

In 1996, jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald died at her home in Beverly Hills, California. She was 78.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 89. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 77. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” ″Shakespeare in Love”) is 74. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 74. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 72. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 69. Actor Jim Belushi is 69. Actor Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 68. Actor Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 68. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 66. Actor Eileen Davidson (“The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 64. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 60 Actor Helen Hunt is 60. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 59. Actor Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 59. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 57. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 57. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 54. Actor Leah Remini (LEE’-uh REH’-muh-nee) (“King of Queens”) is 53. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 52. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 51. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 50. Actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital”) is 50. Actor Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 48. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 47. Former child actor Christopher Castile (“Step By Step,” ″Beethoven” films) is 43. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 42. Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 39. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 33. Actor Sterling Jerins (“The Conjuring” films) is 19.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.