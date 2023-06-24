Today in Entertainment History: “White Rabbit” released

On June 24, 1965, John Lennon’s second book, “A Spaniard in the Works,” was published. In 1967, Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” and Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” were released. In 1972, Helen Reddy released the song “I Am Woman.” In 1973, Al Kooper reunited with the original Blues Project for a concert in New York’s Central Park.

On June 24, 1965, John Lennon’s second book, “A Spaniard in the Works,” was published.

In 1967, Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” and Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” were released.

In 1972, Helen Reddy released the song “I Am Woman.”

In 1973, Al Kooper reunited with the original Blues Project for a concert in New York’s Central Park.

In 1987, actor Jackie Gleason died at the age of 71.

In 1990, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fell nine feet through a stage trapdoor during a concert in Saratoga, New York. He had to have nine stitches, but otherwise sustained only cuts and bruises.

Also in 1990, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell quit The Cure. He was replaced by Perry Bamonte, who was a roadie for the band.

In 1995, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam left the stage after seven songs during a San Francisco concert because of stomach flu. Neil Young finished the show but was booed by fans who had come to see Pearl Jam.

In 1997, actor Brian Keith died by suicide at his home in Malibu, California. He was 75.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Michele Lee is 81. Singer Arthur Brown is 81. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown (“The Rookies”) is 80. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 78. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 76. Actor Peter Weller is 76. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 74. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 73. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 73. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ″Riptide”) is 67. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 64. Musician Siedah (sy-EE’-dah) Garrett is 63. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 62. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 62. Actor Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 58. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 56. Singer Glenn Medeiros (meh-DER’-ohs) is 53. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 48. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 46. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ″The Office”) is 44. Actor Minka Kelly is 43. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 42. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 38. Singer Solange Knowles is 37. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ″Under the Dome”) is 32. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 30.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.