Today in Entertainment History: “Yesterday” recorded

On June 14, 1953, Elvis Presley graduated from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee. In 1961, country singer Patsy Cline suffered serious head and hip injuries in a car crash in Madison, Tennessee. A passenger in the other car was killed. In 1965, Paul McCartney recorded “Yesterday.” In 1970, Derek and the Dominoes made their live debut in Britain.

On June 14, 1953, Elvis Presley graduated from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 1961, country singer Patsy Cline suffered serious head and hip injuries in a car crash in Madison, Tennessee. A passenger in the other car was killed.

In 1965, Paul McCartney recorded “Yesterday.”

In 1970, Derek and the Dominoes made their live debut in Britain.

Also in 1970, the Grateful Dead released “Workingman’s Dead.”

In 1971, the first Hard Rock Cafe opened in London.

In 1972, up to 300 people tried to crash the gate at a Rolling Stones concert in Tucson, Arizona. Police were called in with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In 1976, The Beatles’ “Rock ‘N’ Roll Music” anthology went gold, six years after the band broke up.

In 1979, Little Feat broke up. Two weeks later, founding member Lowell George died of a heart attack. The band reunited in 1987.

In 1986, lyricist and composer Alan Jay Lerner died of lung cancer in New York. Among his music: “Brigadoon,” ″Camelot,” ″Gigi” and “My Fair Lady.”

In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was arrested after allegedly slapping a Beverly Hills police officer who pulled her over for having expired license tags.

In 1995, more than 20 people in Columbus, Ohio, called authorities to complain about a Ted Nugent concert that they said was too loud. The concert was within legal noise limits, and Nugent refused a request to turn down the volume anyway.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marla Gibbs is 92. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 78. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 77. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 76. Actor Will Patton is 69. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 64. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 62. Actor Traylor Howard (“Monk,” ″Two Guys And A Girl”) is 57. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 55. Actor Faizon Love (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 55. Actor Stephen Wallem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 55. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”) is 46. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) is 45. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″Guiding Light”) is 41. Actor Torrance Coombs (“Reign,” “The Tudors”) is 40. Actor J.R. Martinez (“All My Children”) is 40. Actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 35. Actor Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Singer Jesy (JES’-ee) Nelson of Little Mix is 32. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 31.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.