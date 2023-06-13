Today in Entertainment History: Zappa graduated high school

On June 13, 1958, musician Frank Zappa graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California. In 1970, Christine McVie released a solo album, then announced her retirement from music. She was back within a year, joining her husband, John McVie, in Fleetwood Mac. In 1972, singer Clyde McPhatter died in New York City of complications from heart, liver and kidney diseases. He was 38. In 1980, musician Pat Benatar opened a home game for... READ MORE

On June 13, 1958, musician Frank Zappa graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California.

In 1970, Christine McVie released a solo album, then announced her retirement from music. She was back within a year, joining her husband, John McVie, in Fleetwood Mac.

In 1972, singer Clyde McPhatter died in New York City of complications from heart, liver and kidney diseases. He was 38.

In 1980, musician Pat Benatar opened a home game for the Philadelphia Phillies by playing a brief set on a makeshift stage and dancing with the Phillies’ mascot.

In 1986, bandleader and clarinetist Benny Goodman died in New York at the age of 77.

In 1992, President Clinton upset rapper Sister Souljah by comparing her comments after the Los Angeles riots to something David Duke might say. Souljah had said, “If black people kill black people every day, why not have a week and kill white people?”

In 1995, country singer Ty Herndon was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and drug possession, less than two hours before he was to perform at a police convention in Texas.

In 1998, a 25-year-old fan was struck by lightning while sitting on the lower deck of RFK Stadium in Washington during the Tibetan Freedom Concert. She survived with severe burns.

In 2005, a jury in Los Angeles acquitted musician Michael Jackson of all 10 counts of child molestation.

In 2008, a jury in Chicago acquitted musician R. Kelly of having sex with an underage girl and videotaping it.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Malcolm McDowell is 80. Singer Dennis Locorriere (loh-KOR’-ee-er) (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 74. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia!”) is 72. Actor Richard Thomas is 72. Comedian Tim Allen is 70. Actor Ally Sheedy is 61. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 61. Bassist Paul DeLisle (deh-LYL’) of Smash Mouth is 60. Singer David Gray is 55. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 55. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 54. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 54. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 53. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 49. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 45. Actor Chris Evans (“Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Knives Out”) is 42. Actor Sarah Schaub (“Promised Land”) is 40. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 38. Actor Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 37. Actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 37. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass” films) is 33.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.