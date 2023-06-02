Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/5/2023 : TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS 1. Coldplay 2. Luke Combs

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/5/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay

2. Luke Combs

3. Harry Styles

4. Morgan Wallen

5. Suga

6. Eagles

7. Ed Sheeran

8. John Mayer

9. SZA

10. Post Malone

11. Elton John

12. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

13. Rauw Alejandro

14. Roger Waters

15. Janet Jackson

16. Blake Shelton

17. Phish

18. Kenny Chesney

19. Lizzo

20. Muse

